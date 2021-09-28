State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/28, the Requisite Big Tex Selfie

Big Tex is an essential fixture of the State Fair of Texas. The second he rises, we know it’s fair time. And his presence at Big Tex Circle near the Tower Building attracts thousands each day for the very simple act of a selfie. Photographer Jason Janik is at Fair Park through the month, capturing scenes from the fair. So I thought we’d get this one out of the way early. For more State Fair of Texas coverage, head right here. Otherwise, come back tomorrow to see more from Jason’s lens.