State Fair of Texas
State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/27, Just a Reminder
Take in some scenes from the State Fair of Texas, which is open through October 17.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner September 27, 2021 10:27 am
Photographer Jason Janik is again fanning out across Fair Park to bring you daily photos from the State Fair of Texas. This one points back to what our Alex Macon wrote last week, detailing what you can and can’t do—and also what you should do, which is wear a mask indoors. Expect to see plenty of these throughout the park. Compliance? That’s another story.
