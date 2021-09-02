Southlake’s ‘Racial Reckoning’ Now the Subject of a Documentary

NBC News is really going all in on Southlake. A few days after debuting a podcast about a battle over critical race theory in the suburb’s school district, the national broadcaster’s digital news division has put out a trailer for a forthcoming documentary on the same subject.

Southlake: Racial Reckoning in a Texas Suburb premieres Friday at NBCNews.com and will be on NBC’s streaming network, Peacock, on Sept. 7. First a podcast, then a documentary. The musical adaptation must be around the corner.

Trailer and description from the NBC News Digital press release are below.