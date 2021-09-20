Listen to the Call of that Crazy SMU Win Over Louisiana Tech

In Leading Off today, Zac mentioned SMU’s wondrous win over Louisiana Tech and Rich Phillips’ ecstatic play-by-play call, which he said sounds like “a toddler reacting to a magic trick” if you took that same spirit and put it in a grizzly bear. But what exactly does that sound like? Let your ears tell you. (P.S., that’s Scott Garner in the booth with with Phillips, sounding like he’s having a stroke and an orgasm at the same time.)