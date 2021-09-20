Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Listen to the Call of that Crazy SMU Win Over Louisiana Tech

Start your Monday off right. And pony up!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 20, 2021 11:29 am

In Leading Off today, Zac mentioned SMU’s wondrous win over Louisiana Tech and Rich Phillips’ ecstatic play-by-play call, which he said sounds like “a toddler reacting to a magic trick” if you took that same spirit and put it in a grizzly bear. But what exactly does that sound like? Let your ears tell you. (P.S., that’s Scott Garner in the booth with with Phillips, sounding like he’s having a stroke and an orgasm at the same time.)

