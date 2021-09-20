Media
Listen to the Call of that Crazy SMU Win Over Louisiana Tech
Start your Monday off right. And pony up!
In Leading Off today, Zac mentioned SMU’s wondrous win over Louisiana Tech and Rich Phillips’ ecstatic play-by-play call, which he said sounds like “a toddler reacting to a magic trick” if you took that same spirit and put it in a grizzly bear. But what exactly does that sound like? Let your ears tell you. (P.S., that’s Scott Garner in the booth with with Phillips, sounding like he’s having a stroke and an orgasm at the same time.)
THE MUSTANGS ARE GONNA WIN IT‼️
Listen to @Rphillipstexas's call of @SMU_Football's GAME WINNER against Louisiana Tech‼️#PonyExpress | #PonyUpDallas
📻🔥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8cwFSCmXhw
— Learfield Audio (@LearfieldAudio) September 19, 2021
Comments