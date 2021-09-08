Leading Off (9/8/21)

Pediatric COVID Hospitalizations Hit All-Time High. The president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council said there are currently 131 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Texas, the highest number of child hospitalizations since the COVID pandemic began and double the number of kids hospitalized in January.

State Fair Vaccine Bonus Only For Dallas County Residents. It’s a clever idea: hand over $20 worth of free fair tickets to anyone who opts to receive the vaccine while attending the State Fair of Texas. Unfortunately, the ticket bonus will only be available for Dallas County residents — though anyone attending the fair will be eligible to receive a vaccine. County commissioners, frustrated over the county’s vaccination efforts, sparred yesterday over how much funding to approve to buy the tickets to distribute to fair attendees who receive a jab. My question: why does the county have to pay for the tickets? Why isn’t the State Fair stepping up and comping the ticket rewards? As commissioner Elba Garcia pointed out: “It’s $20, what is that, one corny dog?”

Governor Proves He Doesn’t Understand How Babies Are Made. This story spread around the interwebs last night like wildfire. In comments made yesterday about Texas’ new abortion law, Gov. Greg Abbott seemed to get some basic facts wrong about how pregnancy works, suggesting he doesn’t fully grasp how restrictive the new law is. Abbott also called for a third special session to work on redistricting.

American Airlines Pilots Plan to Picket at DFW Airport. The union representing the pilots says that a nightmarish summer filled with delayed and canceled flights has led to fatigue, dropped hotel reservations, and other problems. American pilots may now join Southwest pilots who are already planning “informal demonstrations” this fall to protest the airline industry’s botched post-COVID return. One problem that has led to the airline crisis: American let 1,000 pilots walk from their jobs during the pandemic despite receiving $25 billion worth of COVID stimulus money intended to prevent exactly this scenario.

Trio of Dallas Murders Reported in Past Week. A man was shot last week inside is Pleasant Grove home. Another died after being shot near Fair Park. And a third man was fatally shot outside a Lake Highlands fitness center Monday morning. Police also reported the arrest of a 21-year-old man for the murder of a 39-year-old in West Dallas last month.