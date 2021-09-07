Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (9/7/21)

High today of 92, with clouds joining us till after lunch. Enjoy the short week.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 7, 2021 6:08 am

COVID Update. Because of the holiday weekend, Dallas County hasn’t reported data since Friday, but the average number of new daily cases for the last two-week period is 1,222; for the previous two-week period, the average was 1,184. Scientists at UT Southwestern Medical Center think we’ve hit a plateau of new infections. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated and keep wearing those masks.

Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Himself at Omni Hotel. Weird deal over the weekend. The guy was apparently cleaning his gun when he shot himself.

Traffic Arms at DFW Can Be Slow. The Curious Texas feature once again demonstrates how boring the Morning News can be, this time by humorlessly explaining why the traffic arms at the airport aren’t speedier. (And, yes, putting together Leading Off after a long holiday weekend can sometimes be a challenge.)

