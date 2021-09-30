Leading Off (9/30/21)

What Prosecutors Think of an Oak Cliff Woman Charged In the Killing of Her Husband a Year Ago, Per an Updated Indictment. “Ms. [Jennifer] Faith’s alleged murder-for-hire scheme was depraved and calculated. She preyed on her boyfriend’s protective instinct and his pocketbook in order to convince him to execute her husband,” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah says in a statement.

What Fire Officials Think Caused an Explosion That Injured Eight People, Including Four Firefighters, at an Apartment Complex in Southern Dallas Where Residents Had Reported Smelling Natural Gas. “There is currently no indication as to what caused the explosion, but Investigators will work with multiple local, state and federal agencies, to determine exactly what happened,” Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

What Local Officials Think About the State, Under Pressure from Former President Donald Trump, Who Won Texas in November By Six Percentage Points, Ordering an Audit of Election Results in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, and Harris Counties. “What they will find is that their elections are free, fair and transparent, and they will release that information after the primaries are over with on a Friday before a holiday at like 4:55 in the afternoon,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says.