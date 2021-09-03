Leading Off (9/3/21)

COVID. Dallas County reported more than 2,500 new cases of the virus, the biggest single-day tally since January. Dallas firefighter David Leos, 62, became the first member of Dallas Fire-Rescue to die of COVID-19.

Independent Audit of Police Evidence Loss Coming. City Council members will meet to discuss whether to bring in outside investigators to look at what happened when an IT employee accidentally deleted huge troves of city data, including police evidence. That would mean enlisting help from outside of the city, where officials took four months to disclose the screw-up and to notice an additional 15 terabytes of data had previously gone missing.

Texas Legislature Wraps Second Special Session. Texas Republicans got just about everything they wanted after a quorum-preventing Democratic holdout came to an end. Legislators will be back in Austin soon for political redistricting.

Your Labor Day Weekend Weather Forecast. Man, it’s going to be so hot.