Leading Off (9/24/21)

Wings Fall To Sky. The punchy young squad fell 81-64 to Chicago in the single-elimination first round playoff game, but had fought back to pull within three after a 15-point halftime deficit. The Sky were too much—and too familiar with the moment—for the Wings to handle. Dallas failed to follow screeners and off-ball stunts, leading to open layups and other gimmes near the basket. But they came close and kept the game tight for much of the second half, until Chicago pulled away in the fourth and didn’t look back. The takeaway: we have ourselves a team, but they’re not quite there yet.

CDC OK’s Booster Shot for Older Americans. The federal government announced new eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots: All Americans 65 and older, plus those who are between 50 and 64 with an underlying health condition. Front-line workers who are 18 and up are also now eligible for a booster. This is for the Pfizer vaccine, not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

North Texas Giving Day Brings In $66 Million. That’s $8 million more than the previous record, which was set last year during an emergency round to help during the pandemic. About 100,000 people donated to participating nonprofits in the Dallas area.

Feds Release Report on Texas Grid Failure. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found that equipment that had not been winterized froze, slowing generation, while the natural gas supply failed and existing resources were not properly managed.

The State Fair Is Back. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s and low-90s this weekend.