Leading Off (9/23/21)

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner September 23, 2021

It’s North Texas Giving Day. About $21 million had been raised for 2,900 nonprofits as of about 7:45 a.m.

Supply Chain Challenges As State Fair of Texas Readies To Open Friday. There’s been a run on gigantic cowboy hats and Big Tex will have to show off his bald spot. Kidding. A little State Fair humor. Having fun here first thing in the morning. But, seriously, some food and game vendors are having a hard time with things like paper plates, beanbags, and gloves.

Dallas Children’s Aquarium Reopening. New and improved, open tomorrow.

