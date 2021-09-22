Leading Off (9/22/21)

Dallas Police Officer Believed to Have Fabricated Evidence During Motel Search. A warrant has been issued for one Dallas police officer and six officers have been placed on administrative leave after review of body cam footage from a motel search in December. The officers are believed to have illegally entered a room and planted evidence, which led to a 3-year sentence of a man for illegal possession of a firearm.

Dallas County Employees Get Their Raise. The pay increase was rejected by the Commissioners Court last week, but they revisited the topic yesterday and approved a 3.3 percent raise in a split vote. The sticking point was whether or not to include elected officials in the across the board salary increases.

Plano ISD Votes Against Extending Mask Requirements. The school board narrowly rejected a motion that would have extended the mask requirement through October 8. The mask rule expires this week.

First Legal Action Under New Abortion Law Intends to Challenge Its Legality. Two out-of-state attorneys filed complaints against a San Antonio physician who wrote a Washington Post op-ed in which he admitted to performing an abortion on a woman who was more than six-weeks pregnant. They say they want to force a swift judicial review of the new law.