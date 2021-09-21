Leading Off (9/21/21)

COVID Update. Hospitalizations in Dallas County are still high but appear to have plateaued. The average number of new daily cases in the county for the last two-week period is 1,390; for the previous two-week period, it was 1,222. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated.

Rowlett Bar Doesn’t Dig Masks. Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar owner Tom Blackmer has gotten a lot of attention for his no-mask policy. This DMN story reports that a couple was recently told to remove their masks, which their pediatrician recommend they wear because they have a baby with CF. I agree with Blackmer. This shouldn’t be a big deal. Find another sports grill and bar.

More Cops in Deep Ellum. In response to the recent violent crime in the entertainment district (particularly the shooting Sunday that left one person dead and five injured), Chief Eddie García said his department will “take Deep Ellum back.” Part of that effort will include a more visible police presence. (Presumably the folks at Bullzerk are already at work on t-shirts that say “take Celina back” and “take Dalworthington Gardens back” and so forth.)

Cop Watchdog Calls for More Transparency. Tonya McClary is the head of the Office of Community Police Oversight. She says the department didn’t inform her when it cleared a cop in an investigation into a pepper ball shooting of a protestor. McClary will propose new rules about keeping her office and the public informed.

Stay off 635. They’re working on the highway. Here’s where and when lanes will be closed.