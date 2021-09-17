Leading Off (9/17/21)

Pepper Ball Blasting Dallas Cop Has History of Violence. If you missed this yesterday, don’t miss it today. Sgt. Roger Rudloff, who was photographed firing a pepper ball round into the chest of a woman who posed no threat to him during last year’s protests, has bashed a man’s head with a flashlight and lied about it. Individuals he has arrested have reported that he’s choked them, threatened their lives, and called them racial slurs. The Dallas Morning News dug through “more than a thousand” records of his 26 year career to put a picture together of a man who has had allegations of abuse follow him for years, right alongside the accolades he’s racked up. He denies wrongdoing through his attorney, but testimony from his victims should trigger big questions of the department among those on the City Council.

Cook Children’s Postpones Elective Procedures. It’s due to a shortage of staff and beds as pediatric COVID-19 patients keep coming. Elective, inpatient procedures won’t be scheduled until October 11.

Feds and DPD Team Up in Pleasant Grove. They called it ‘Operation Pegasus’ and the 90-day sweep resulted in over a hundred weapons and more than $1 million in drugs and cash.

Legislature Begins Redistricting Talks. The Lege starts the work Monday, which is supposed to use U.S. Census data to guide the shape of voting districts. Instead, Supreme Court rulings over the last 10 or so years give Texas—a state that has been proven to have discriminated against voters of color in redrawing its maps—the right to skip federal approval before passing the new redistricting plan. Here’s the Trib: “…since the enactment of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, Texas has not made it through a single decade without a federal court ruling that it violated that federal law or the U.S. Constitution and ordering it to correct its legal mistakes.”