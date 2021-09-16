Leading Off (9/16/21)

Mayor Eric Johnson Forms Anti-Hate Advisory Council. Police reported 38 hate crimes in Dallas in 2020, amid a national increase in such incidents. Hate crimes are “disproportionately impactful to our city’s psyche and on the quality of life of our residents,” Johnson said, and part of the council’s job will be to make everyone feel welcome in Dallas.

Tarrant County Runs Out of Open Pediatric Hospital Beds. The delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a spike in cases of the virus in children. There were 54 adult ICU beds available across North Texas. Parkland dedicated a unit to people suffering from “long COVID.”

Are you eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine booster? You might be. But it’s more important to get the first two jabs, per the experts.

Raytheon Employees Have Until Jan. 1 To Get Vaccinated. The company has a few thousand workers in the area.