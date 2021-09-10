Leading Off (9/10/21)

Dallas Police Dropped Investigation Into Roger Rudloff. He’s the sergeant who was captured on video firing pepper ball rounds into a protester’s chest at close range despite her posing no threat. The Dallas Morning News acquired the footage and broke the story last year, prompting the department to open an investigation. Now, internal affairs has closed the case after determining there was no evidence that a crime was committed. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot says his office is still building a case and it that it has “not been resolved.” Rudloff’s lawyer says that the protester acted aggressively toward him, but experts disagree.

Cowboys Blow Opportunity Against Bucs. It was an entertaining, if sloppy, start to the football season. But the Cowboys fell to the Super Bowl winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-29. Our Mike Piellucci is now stressing more about the head coach than Dak Prescott’s shoulder. It was an effort that would’ve been won had kicker Greg Zuerlein done his job the entire game.

U.S. DOJ Sues Texas Over Abortion Law. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced the Department of Justice would be suing to block Texas’ abortion law, which restricts the procedure after six weeks of gestation—often the time in which a woman learns she is pregnant. Garland said it is “clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent” and violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which says federal law supersedes state. The lawsuit is looking for an immediate injunction against the law, which also deputizes Texans to snitch on anyone who aids in the act, from an Uber driver to a therapist. The state believes the courts will rule in its favor.

This Weekend Will Feel Like This Week. By that I mean: beautiful mornings and hot afternoons. You’re looking at highs in the low-to-mid 90s and lows in the low 70s or high 60s. Get out before 10 a.m. and really enjoy it.