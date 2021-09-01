Leading Off (9/1/2021)

State Investigating Dallas Fire-Rescue. Four paramedics are on probation while Texas’ health department looks at whether they gave “improper medical care.”

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise. Which is bad. But UT Southwestern says that public masking and vaccinations are helping slow the surge in cases, which is good.

Tow Truck Driver Killed in Crash on High Five Overpass. A 35-year-old woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the crash, which knocked the tow truck off the top of the interchange and onto the highway.