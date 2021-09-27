Leading Off (09/27/2021)

Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe, Formerly of West Mesquite, Shot and Killed at Salt Lake City House Party. Known for his “wonderful energy and kindness,” he was only 21.

La’el Collins Allegedly Tried to Bribe His Drug-Test Collector. The league initially planned to suspend the Cowboys tackle for five games for missing drug tests (and also, sources say, trying to bribe his drug test collector), and then the NFL Player’s Association stepped in and got the suspension knocked down to two games. Collins still wasn’t happy and appealed the suspension, which caused an independent arbitrator to be brought in. Upon hearing the evidence, the arbitrator not only sided with the NFL, but also ruled that, according to the evidence, the five-game suspension should be reinstated. Collins is appealing this, too, so at this rate he might get suspended for the entire season. (He says anything the test collector heard about a bribe was a joke.) The best thing about all of this is that an NFL player can’t even be suspended for a positive marijuana test. Cowboys play the Eagles tonight, which will be the second game Collins misses.

111 Dogs Rescued from Mesquite Home. The small-breed dogs have been sent to a dozen area shelters and animal rescue facilities. Not sure what is going to happen to the property owner.

My Brother Was in Fort Worth All Weekend and Never Texted or Called. I found out about the likely not impromptu trip via Facebook. Sources close to me say, “What the heck?”