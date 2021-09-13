Leading Off (09/13/2021)

Troy Aikman Has Been Broadcasting For 20 Years. I wonder if Troy still dislikes me. I’ll go hit the Katy Trail and see if he glares at me.

Man Arrested Following Fight(s) at Six Flags. Kenderrick White, 18, has been charged with fighting in public, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. An off-duty officer working at the park saw White fighting with someone and tried to detain him. White ran away and was eventually arrested when the officer caught up to him, because he had become involved in another fight.

Police Investigating Death of 9-Year-Old Struck by Car. It happened in Grand Prairie Saturday afternoon, in a private parking lot on private property.

Also in Grand Prairie, 58-Year-Old Man Killed in Car Wreck. The man, apparently, was standing next to his SUV (with its lights off) on a service road. Another car hit the SUV and him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.