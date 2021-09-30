Politics & Government
How Redistricting Will Carve Up Dallas’ State Representation
If you liked Texas’ new congressional map, you’ll love the new map for representation in the state House of Representatives.
Hot new redistricting map coming through. Earlier this week, we got to see the Republican-led state legislature’s first stab at congressional redistricting. Today, we get the rough draft of new state House of Representatives districts.
You can see the entire state map here.
But first, let’s zoom in on the current map of North Texas:
And here’s the first draft of the new map divvying up our state representatives.
The Texas Tribune says the new map creates “fewer districts where Black and Hispanic people make up a majority of eligible voters,” despite the fact that the latest U.S. Census shows Black and Hispanic Texans—along with Asian Americans—driving much of the state’s population growth over the last decade:
Under the new proposal, white residents would make up the majority in 89 of those 150 districts, while Hispanic residents would make up the majority in 30 districts. Black residents, meanwhile, would make up the majority in four districts. Asian residents would continue to not make up the majority in a single district. And the number of districts with no majority racial group would stay at 27.
In North Texas, several redrawn districts would potentially have Democratic and Republican incumbents squaring off—except that those incumbents already have other plans.
Here’s the Texas Tribune again:
In the proposed Dallas-area House District 108, for example, state Rep. John Turner, D-Dallas, who would have to face off against state Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, has already announced he will not seek another term to the lower chamber.
And in another North Texas race for House District 63, state Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, who would have to compete against his colleague state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, is running for a seat in the Senate, while Beckley is vying for a spot in Congress.
Comments