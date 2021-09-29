Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Dallas Skyline Will Dim Its Lights To Protect Migrating Birds

Reunion Tower and the Omni Hotel are going dark. For a good cause.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner September 29, 2021 11:38 am

Reunion Tower and the Omni Hotel are among the brighter buildings now participating in Lights Out Texas, an initiative that asks Texans to dim artificial lights at night during bird migration season.

This fall’s “Lights Out Nights” continue through Oct. 17, as hundreds of millions birds heading south for the winter pass overhead.

Mayor Eric Johnson made it official with a proclamation that encourages Dallas residents and business owners to turn off non-essential lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sept. 27 (that’s two days ago) and Oct. 17.

Light pollution is responsible for the deaths of many, many birds every year. Twice every year, really, in the spring and fall. A “mass die-off” reported in New York City earlier this month, in which hundreds of birds collided with Manhattan skyscrapers, drives home that reality.

Dallas is one of the most dangerous cities in the country for migrating birds, as I wrote a couple months ago. Good on two of the city skyline’s brightest buildings for going dim.

