AT&T Requiring 90,000 Workers to Get the Jab or Lose Their Jobs

Dallas-based AT&T is requiring its 90,000 unionized workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 1 or face losing their jobs.

The company previously said it was making management get the jab by Oct. 11, and suggested at the time it was then negotiating with union reps.

“AT&T is one of the largest employers of union-represented employees in America and the only major U.S. wireless company with a union-represented non-management workforce,” AT&T says. Employees in the Communications Workers of America union can apply for a medical or religious exemption.

If a worker isn’t vaccinated by the Feb. 1 deadline, they get a 60-day unpaid “reconsideration period” before they get canned.