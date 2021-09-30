Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
One AT&T Plaza at 208 S. Akard St. in Dallas

Local News

AT&T Requiring 90,000 Workers to Get the Jab or Lose Their Jobs

One of Dallas’ biggest employers will require unionized employees to get fully vaccinated by Feb. 1.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner September 30, 2021 11:31 am

Dallas-based AT&T is requiring its 90,000 unionized workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 1 or face losing their jobs.

The company previously said it was making management get the jab by Oct. 11, and suggested at the time it was then negotiating with union reps.

“AT&T is one of the largest employers of union-represented employees in America and the only major U.S. wireless company with a union-represented non-management workforce,” AT&T says. Employees in the Communications Workers of America union can apply for a medical or religious exemption.

If a worker isn’t vaccinated by the Feb. 1 deadline, they get a 60-day unpaid “reconsideration period” before they get canned.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden introduced new rules requiring companies with more than 100 workers to enforce vaccine mandates. AT&T is, by my reckoning, the biggest Dallas area employer to announce how it’s going about doing that.

