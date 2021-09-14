A Lego Re-Creation of Arlington Stars in This City Budget Video

Arlington has figured out a way to get you and I—and 800,000 other people, per the YouTube stats—to tune into an explanation of the city’s 2022 budget. It’s the Legos.

Much of the credit goes to Jay Warren, the city’s director of communication and legislative affairs, who conveniently had a Lego re-creation of Arlington ready to go. In a story on the best stop-motion animation city budget video you’ll see today, Governing reports:

[Warren] spent the last decade building a LEGO Arlington, strictly as a hobby. But when he hosted a Christmas party at his home, a city freelancer stumbled upon his creation and suggested that it be used for the next budget video. “Every year, it’s a very similar story and this gave us a good creative outlet to do something different from what we’ve done in the past.”

For comparison, the city of Dallas produced a similar video for this year’s budget process—no Legos. It has fewer than 1,000 views on YouTube.

Does anybody have a Dallas replica built from Legos lying around?