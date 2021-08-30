Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, La., on Monday morning August 30, 2021, after Hurricane Ida came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY NETWORK

Doing Good

What Dallas Can Do To Help Our Neighbors in Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

Disaster relief organizations are on the ground in New Orleans and surrounding areas, in need of donations.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner August 30, 2021 11:45 am

Much of southeastern Louisiana was without power on Monday after Hurricane Ida slammed the state’s coast and then continued moving north as it downgraded into a tropical storm. Residents there were beginning to eye the damage while folks here in North Texas offered shelter to evacuees or started driving southeast to lend a hand.

Here’s what that looked like Monday:

The city of Dallas said it was monitoring the hurricane’s aftermath, and was ready to offer shelter to evacuees if the state called for it.

Most relief organizations will tell you the best way to help out our neighbors in Louisiana and Alabama and Mississippi right now is by donating. Here are a few groups that are responding in the aftermath of Ida:

I’ll update this post as the day moves along.

