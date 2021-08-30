What Dallas Can Do To Help Our Neighbors in Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

Much of southeastern Louisiana was without power on Monday after Hurricane Ida slammed the state’s coast and then continued moving north as it downgraded into a tropical storm. Residents there were beginning to eye the damage while folks here in North Texas offered shelter to evacuees or started driving southeast to lend a hand.

Here’s what that looked like Monday:

The city of Dallas said it was monitoring the hurricane’s aftermath, and was ready to offer shelter to evacuees if the state called for it.

Most relief organizations will tell you the best way to help out our neighbors in Louisiana and Alabama and Mississippi right now is by donating. Here are a few groups that are responding in the aftermath of Ida:

The American Red Cross .

Salvation Army disaster relief .

The Cajun Navy is the nonprofit of volunteer boaters who regularly respond in the wake of storms along the Gulf Coast by rescuing stranded residents from high water and delivering supplies.

Chef Jose Andres is in New Orleans now with his World Central Kitchen , preparing tens of thousands of meals for residents.

I’ll update this post as the day moves along.