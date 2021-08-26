Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

That Grand Prairie Cobra Is Still Out There

Wildlife pros have put out 100 traps to try and catch the escaped snake, but to no avail.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner August 26, 2021 9:54 am

I’m here to report that there’s nothing new to report on the West African Banded Cobra that escaped from a home in Grand Prairie several weeks ago. The beast remains at large.

A spokesman for the Grand Prairie Police Department says a professional wildlife management company put out 100 snake traps to try and catch the six-foot-long, venomous snake just south of I-30, near Lone Star Park. But that was on Day 2, “so really nothing new.”

The snake’s owner told Channel 11 earlier this month he thinks the cobra is probably dead, and no threat to the public either way.

I for one will remain vigilant until the dreaded creature is found, dead or alive.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments