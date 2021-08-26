That Grand Prairie Cobra Is Still Out There

I’m here to report that there’s nothing new to report on the West African Banded Cobra that escaped from a home in Grand Prairie several weeks ago. The beast remains at large.

A spokesman for the Grand Prairie Police Department says a professional wildlife management company put out 100 snake traps to try and catch the six-foot-long, venomous snake just south of I-30, near Lone Star Park. But that was on Day 2, “so really nothing new.”

The snake’s owner told Channel 11 earlier this month he thinks the cobra is probably dead, and no threat to the public either way.

I for one will remain vigilant until the dreaded creature is found, dead or alive.