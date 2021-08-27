Pretty Good Time to Adopt a Pet in Dallas

Pet adoptions boomed early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sought out a little canine companionship to keep them sane amid widespread shutdowns.

But maybe you never got a pandemic pet. Maybe you want one. And you’re certainly not the type of person who would surrender your new pet when it became a little inconvenient.

You’re a long-term thinker, and you know a pet is a long-term commitment. Well, here’s your chance. It’s Clear the Shelters month through Sept. 29, when shelters across the country waive adoption fees or offer other discounts and promotions encouraging you to take home a dog or cat.

The list of participating shelters in North Texas is too long to fit here. Odds are good that the shelter in your neck of the woods is on it. Odds are even better that the shelter needs your help.

At Dallas Animal Services, all pets are free through September. If you’re not game for adoption, the shelter welcomes volunteers.