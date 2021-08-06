No Mask Requirements, Limited Remote Learning for Texas Public Schools This Fall

The Texas Education Agency, the state authority for public schools, dropped its new COVID-19 guidelines Thursday as the fall semester gets underway. Many Dallas ISD students are already back in class.

The highlights from the state’s new set of rules:

Wearing masks: Public school districts can’t require students or teachers to wear masks. If a student or teacher chooses to wear a mask, the school district can’t stop them.

Public school districts can’t require students or teachers to wear masks. If a student or teacher chooses to wear a mask, the school district can’t stop them. Reporting positive cases: If “any teacher, staff member, student, or visitor at a school is test-confirmed to have COVID-19,” the school must report it to the local and state health departments.

If “any teacher, staff member, student, or visitor at a school is test-confirmed to have COVID-19,” the school must report it to the local and state health departments. Staying home: Parents and schools are responsible for making sure students “who are actively sick with COVID-19 or have received a positive test result” don’t come on campus. They can return after 10 days without symptoms, or after testing negative. Parents can also keep kids at home if they’ve been in close contact with someone with the virus. Limited remote instruction is allowed for students who are at home sick or after a close contact. Schools will have to apply for a waiver for longer-term remote learning, past 20 days.

Parents and schools are responsible for making sure students “who are actively sick with COVID-19 or have received a positive test result” don’t come on campus. They can return after 10 days without symptoms, or after testing negative. Parents can also keep kids at home if they’ve been in close contact with someone with the virus. Limited remote instruction is allowed for students who are at home sick or after a close contact. Schools will have to apply for a waiver for longer-term remote learning, past 20 days. Testing: Schools can conduct COVID-19 testing on staffers, and on students with the written permission of their parents. It’s not required by the state.

Many parents are feeling anxious about the school year, and a deal of uncertainty — which, along with “unprecedented,” is a word I’d like to use and hear a lot less this year — remains. Our sister publication People Newspapers is out here asking some of the most pertinent questions, and is surveying parents to gauge their feelings on the coming school year. Read more here.