New EarBurner Podcast: Alex Macon Talks D’s First Daily Newsletter

Beginning tomorrow, August 17, D Magazine subscribers will find Alex Macon in their inbox each weekday. Our senior digital editor is launching what we’re calling LeadingOff, a title that readers of this space are surely familiar with.

He is calling it a “daily roundup of everything worth knowing today in Dallas.”

Think of this newsletter as your cheat sheet to what’s happening in Dallas, a daily pulse check on the state of the city. You’ll be hearing about the latest news from across North Texas as well as the weather, things to do, and more, along with stories about the people who make this such a strange and wonderful place to live. It will be delivered directly to your inbox, five days a week, around the time you’re waking up. I know it’s early, and you’re busy, so I’ll be making all of this as engaging and to the point as possible. It should pair well with a cup of coffee.

This is D’s first daily newsletter. We have our weeklies—D Brief, SideDish, FrontRow, AtHome—but we saw a need to deliver the most important information about the city every morning. We want to help you cut through the noise. And there is no one better than Alex to do that.

So we invited our colleague to the Old Monk and recorded a half hour EarBurner to introduce himself and what he’ll be working on. And how everyone with microphones is afraid of bridges and why you should be, too.

Head here to sign up for LeadingOff. It’ll cost you a whopping $1 a month, but you’ll also get it for free with a subscription to the print magazine. If you’re on the fence, shoot me a note and I’ll send you a sample for free. (Just don’t tell our wonderful audience development department.)