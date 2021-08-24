NBC News Podcast Zooms In on Southlake Diversity Plan Fight

Next week, NBC News is kicking off a six-episode podcast series zooming in on Southlake. It will be called, fittingly, Southlake.

Residents of the affluent suburb have been having it out over a school district diversity plan that was developed after a video went viral in 2018 showing a group of white students shouting the N-word.

There’s been plenty of local coverage of the brouhaha, and national investigative reporter Mike Hixenbaugh has been covering it for NBC News. He described what happened after Southlake-Carroll ISD revealed its diversity plan last year:

Within days, outraged parents — most of them White — formed a political action committee and began packing school board meetings to voice their strong opposition. Some denounced the diversity plan as “Marxist” and “leftist indoctrination” designed to “fix a problem that doesn’t exist.” The opponents said they, too, wanted all students to feel safe at Carroll, but they argued that the district’s plan would instead create “diversity police” and amounted to “reverse racism” against white children. The dispute grew so heated that parents on both sides pulled children out of the school system, while others made plans to move out of town. One mother sued the district, successfully putting the diversity plan on hold.

Solid enough material for a podcast. If you’re so inclined, the first two episodes drop Monday, with an episode a week after that.

Here’s the press release from NBC News: