More than 150 Afghan Refugees Will Be Resettled in North Texas

At least 150 Afghan refugees and their families will be resettled in North Texas in the next several weeks. They’re among tens of thousands of refugees expected to arrive in the U.S. from Afghanistan, as the federal government and resettlement agencies here scramble to find homes for men and women who were on the frontlines of America’s longest war.

“The situation is really desperate,” says Ashley Faye, development director for Refugee Services of Texas, the largest resettlement agency in the state.

Afghan nationals who worked for the U.S. military are fleeing Afghanistan amid the American withdrawal and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Refugees Services of Texas is working to relocate more than 300 refugees to Texas cities, including more than 100 in Dallas and more than 60 in Fort Worth.

These refugees are applying for Special Immigrant Visas, available to people who worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, as interpreters or in other roles. All applicants undergo background checks and health screenings.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions right now about immigration,” Faye says. “I just want to recognize that the men and women coming over right now are veterans. They’re U.S. veterans. They fought for us.”

Refugee Services of Texas is working to find them temporary housing and support to set them up for the long-term in the U.S. That support includes help finding a job while connecting with other support services and benefits. Children will be enrolled in local schools.

The refugees include doctors and lawyers as well as men and women with no classroom education.

We owe them all our gratitude, and something more, Faye says. “The least we can do is make sure they’re safe in Texas.”

For more information on how to support Refugee Services of Texas by volunteering or donating, go here.