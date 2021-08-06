Leading Off (8/6/21)

Amber Guyger Is Nearly Out of Options. An appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction for the former Dallas police officer, who shot and killed Botham Jean as he sat in his own apartment eating ice cream. Guyger’s defense argued that her use of force was appropriate because she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, believing him to be an intruder. A jury didn’t buy it, and now an appeals court didn’t buy it. Guyger admitted she intended to kill when she fired; that was enough for the appeals court to uphold the conviction. Her last recourse is the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

As COVID Cases Increase, Texas Education Agency Issues Guidance. The TEA does not require public schools to report positive coronavirus cases to state or local health authorities, but “should” report them to parents. Parents can also send their kid to school if they were in close contact with a student who tested positive for the virus, but they’re also allowed to keep them home for 10 days for monitoring. The guidance allows for limited distance learning and schools no longer have to contact trace after a positive case. Our sister publication People Newspapers has more here.

Dallas Officer Arrested for Family Violence. Sr. Cpl. Carlos Almeida was arrested for family violence – strangulation by local authorities in Anna. He was placed on administrative leave and is currently being held in the Collin County Jail.

Heat Settles Back In. It’s been a pretty nice few days, right? This weekend, it’s summer again. Your highs will be in the upper 90s, with the heat index pushing into the mid-triple digits.

Cowboys Drop First Preseason Game. A very thin Cowboys squad—Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Blake Jarwin, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeDee Lamb all stayed back in Oxnard—fell 16-3 to the Steelers in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game. Not a ton to learn here.