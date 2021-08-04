Leading Off (8/4/21)

Dallas County Raises COVID Threat Level to Red. New cases of the virus and hospitalizations are soaring, including hospitalizations of children and people in long-term care facilities. This is the first time since March the county’s color-coded warning system has been at red, which means health officials recommend sheltering in place, only traveling for essential needs, and wearing a mask. COVID testing demand has surged to levels not seen since February leaving some testing sites “overwhelmed.” Thirty-one Dallas firefighters are quarantining because of the virus, raising staffing concerns at the department.

Investors Sue Kaaboo Festival Over Alleged Swindle. Kaaboo was DFW’s own Fyre Festival. It boasted VIP experiences at high-dollar prices but wound up a weird, sparsely attended bust. Now a group of investors are suing the festival organizers saying that they were suckered into sinking $3 million into the festival with the promise that the event would earn back their money and more by staging annual editions of the concert. Kaaboo was discontinued in 2019 and the brand was later sold. Among the scorned investors: developer Bill Hutchinson, who is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault in Texas and California.

Airline Cancelation Chaos. Both Spirit and American Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights. Spirit’s cancelations came after crew inexplicably walked off the job. American is still struggling to catch up after Sunday’s thunderstorms halted DFW traffic.

Allen Officer Shoots Dog After Attack. Not sure what on earth is going on up in Allen. A couple of loose, aggressive dogs bit an adult and child, prompting neighbors to call the police. After the officers arrived, one “used a catch pole to try to get the dogs into his vehicle” before he shot at the animals. One dog was hit by a bullet and was later taken to an animal hospital. A second dog was later found dead “from causes unrelated to the shooting,” police said. The wounded dog’s condition was not released, nor was any information about the severity of the dog bites.