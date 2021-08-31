Leading Off (8/31/21)

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 1,269; for the previous two-week period, it was 957. That’s bad. But we do have some slightly good news to pass along: as of a week ago, UT Southwestern scientists thought this wave of the virus would peak with 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID in Dallas County; now their model puts that number at only 1,200. Mask wearing has helped. So have vaccinations.

Plano Killer Possibly Motivated by Terrorism. That shooter who killed a Lyft driver before shooting up Plano police headquarters (where he was shot and killed) left a note that suggests he had been inspired by foreign terrorists.

Couple Has a Hard Time Getting Married. Mindy McRae and Alex Broadbent twice cancelled their wedding in 2020 because of COVID. Hoping the third time would be a charm, the Dallas couple moved their nuptials to New Orleans. Last weekend. They wound up sharing their wedding cake with 70 strangers.