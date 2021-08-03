Leading Off (8/3/21)

Slovenia Beats Germany. Luka Dončić didn’t have a great shooting morning in Japan, going 8-18, but he played well enough to make Zac proud and racked up a technical foul for good measure. A possible gold medal game against the United States looms, as they beat Spain, despite Ricky Rubio’s 38 points. The DMN published an editorial this morning saying the paper is all twisted in knots about which team to cheer for, which proves that Katrice Hardy has a lot of work to do.

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County over the last two weeks is 561; for the previous two-week period, it was 213. It wasn’t that long ago that we’d dipped below 100. UT Southwestern says by August 19 we’ll hit 1,500 new cases a day. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated, and start wearing a mask (again) when the situation calls for it. (Hospitals in North Texas have asked the state for additional staff to handle a surge in COVID patients; the Texas Department of State Health Services denied the request.)

Premium State Fair Tickets for Sale. For $24, you can buy a ticket that is good for any day of the fair, which starts September 24. [clears throat] You see that previous item? The one right above this item?

Today Is Tuesday. This is true.