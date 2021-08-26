Leading Off (8/26/21)

Dallas City Council Approves Ambitious Rapid Rehousing Plan. The $72 million homelessness initiative will be paid for largely by federal stimulus dollars and private philanthropy. Dallas County and some other area cities are chipping in, with the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance running the show. It’s an ambitious project.

The Ballpark in Arlington Formerly Known As Globe Life Park Is Now Choctaw Stadium. The naming rights were sold in a “multi-year” deal.

Gov. Greg Abbot Bans Governmental Entities from Creating COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates. They were already banned by the governor. But this order adds the asterisk that it doesn’t matter whether the vaccines are approved by the FDA or not. Abbott also wants the legislature to take it up and make it a law.

Livestock Dewormer Is Not a Safe Treatment for COVID-19. Poison calls regarding people who have taken ivermectin are spiking in Texas.