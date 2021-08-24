Leading Off (8/24/21)

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 1,184; for the previous two-week period, the average was 768. It looks now like COVID hospitalizations will surpass the peak we saw over the winter. Meanwhile five Cowboys, including CeeDee Lamb, are now in COVID quarantine. Encourage your friends to join you in getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.

Masks Mandatory in Plano ISD. At a tense meeting, the school board approved the move yesterday. Beginning Thursday, the masks must go on, everyone loses their freedom, and America becomes a police state. Also, at a board meeting of Carroll ISD last night, there was a whole bunch of consternation over masks.

Bodycam Video of Allen West’s Wife. Angela West was arrested for DWI in Dallas on Friday after leaving a P.F. Chang’s, and her husband Allen, the gubernatorial candidate, wants the arresting officer fired because he says his wife wasn’t drunk. I’ll say this about the video, which was released yesterday: I’ve seen worse. Remember when Cowboys wide receiver Terrence Williams was busted while allegedly drunk scootering? But there are parts of Angela’s video that don’t look great, including the way she was driving when she got pulled over. See for yourself. [Checks FrontBurner, sees that Alex has already addressed the Angela West video, sees that Alex failed to make reference to Terrence Williams video, decides to leave up this item.]