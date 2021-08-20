Leading Off (8/21/21)

Southwest Pilots Plan to Picket. The pilots have had enough of this wild year of travel. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association is arguing that they’re working more, haven’t always been arranged lodging or transportation upon arrival, and are having to deal with a bunch of jerks on their planes who don’t want to wear masks. They’re threatening to picket if the carrier doesn’t improve conditions by the fourth quarter.

Work Begins Again in the Legislature. Three Houston Democrats returned to the Texas House yesterday, which meant Gov. Greg Abbott has his quorum. The three included Houston Reps. Garnet Coleman, Ana Hernandez, and Armando Walle. Their arrival apparently “shocked many in their own party,” per this Morning News report. The rest who fled to D.C. thought they’d have enough momentum to stifle the governor’s second special session, which includes a bill that will make it harder for some Texans to vote.

State Supreme Court Declines to Opine on Mask Mandate. The high court didn’t play ball with the governor’s request to block school districts from issuing a mask mandate. Instead, it sent Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge down to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeals. That means a Travis County judge’s temporary restraining order against Abbott’s own ban will stay until it’s heard by an appeals court.

Hot and Humid. You’re looking at a high of 94 today and a low of 75, with high humidity. More of the same this weekend, albeit without the clouds that should hang around for at least part of today.