Leading Off (8/17/21)

COVID Update. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two weeks is 957. For the previous two-week period, that number was 561. Here are some more numbers; none of them look good. With County Judge Clay Jenkins and Gov. Greg Abbott having different opinions about public safety, the legal status of mask mandates here is confusing. Let’s keep it simple: you should behave like a Texan. Be friendly and considerate. That means masking up when you’re in a crowded indoor space.

UTA Limits Classrooms at 50 Percent. The school made the announcement yesterday, and the DMN’s Education Lab did not overlook that press release. The story in the paper is 200 words; the full disclosure that accompanies all stories cooked up in the Education Lab is 80 words.

Dak! Shoulder! Sports need storylines. But I’m having a hard time getting worked up over all the drama about Dak’s arm. I mean, first of all, HIPAA should prevent us all from talking about it. Anyway, Hark Knocks is tonight at 9, y’all.

10 Afghan Families Move to North Texas. As all hell breaks loose in Afghanistan, we’re taking in some new neighbors. The Dallas-area director of the Refugee Services of Texas said, “What’s different about this is the level of urgency. We’re getting 24 to 48 hours of lead time to find somewhere to stay for these folks.”