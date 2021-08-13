Leading Off (8/13/21)

Top City Officials Knew About Data Breach, Said Nothing. City Manager T.C. Broadnax, Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune, Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich, and former City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates all knew that a whole lot of police investigation data had been lost during a transfer. About 8 terabytes of criminal case files are not able to be recovered; District Attorney John Creuzot only found out about this on Friday, about four months after it occurred. The city is pinning it on a single IT staffer who didn’t follow proper procedure in transferring data from the cloud to a city server. I’m no IT expert, but for something this important—felony criminal case data, which could include videos, 911 calls, and other evidence important for conviction—I find it odd that a single person would be able to wield so much power with no backstop. Here is the Dallas Morning News’ report; Mayor Eric Johnson has asked for committee meetings to understand what happened.

Add Denton to the Pro-Mask List. The Denton City Council approved a mask mandate for all city buildings, schools, and businesses yesterday.

TABC Dangles Liquor Licenses at Restaurants That Sought Vaccine Mandate. Launderette and Fresa’s are not local restaurants, but they appear to be the first in the state to require customers to be vaccinated. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Association then threatened their liquor licenses, arguing that the (private) business cannot institute such a mandate due to a state senate bill passed last year. I mention this here because it will likely have ramifications for (private) Dallas restaurants that may seek to make such a (private) decision.

Cloudy, Hot Weekend Ahead. Clouds will be in the sky but that won’t affect the heat much. You’re looking at highs in the upper 90s while storm chances begin early next week.