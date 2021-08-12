Leading Off (8/12/21)

😬 Whoops! Someone in Dallas’ IT department accidentally deleted a bunch of police investigation files while moving the data from the cloud to a city-owned server. Those files may have been important to a to-be-determined number of pending criminal cases as well as some that have already been resolved. Affected cases could be thrown out. When prosecutors asked after some of the missing files, the city and police department told the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office about the snafu. This was on Friday, says DA John Creuzot — four months after city officials first became aware there was a problem.

😷 Mask On, Mask Off. As expected, Gov. Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton are not pleased by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ new mask mandate for businesses and schools. They’ll see him in court. Dallas County reported 1,350 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid this latest surge of the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

🏙️ City Council OKs New Skyscrapers Near Victory Park. Hunt Realty is clear to move ahead with a major new development — towers, housing, offices, retail, green space, the works — that Matt Goodman wrote about in more detail a couple months ago.

🧐 Hot New Census Data Dropping. Detailed U.S. Census data being released today is expected to show how Texas and the country are growing increasingly diverse. We’ll be taking a closer look at the North Texas numbers later.