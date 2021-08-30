Leading Off (08/30/2021)

Plano Police Shoot Masked Man at Their Headquarters. The masked man opened fire inside the building before he was wounded and subdued. The shooting happened not long after a Lyft driver was shot and killed in Garland almost eight miles away, and her stolen vehicle was found at the Plano police HQ. “There’s a lot of moving pieces,” said Garland police spokesman Matthew Pesta last night. “There’s probably more questions than answers at this point.”

New Orleans Saints Practicing at AT&T Stadium as Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall. Obviously not the most important, or even actually even all that important news resulting from the storm, but it is happening. Ida is one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the country and it comes 16 years to the day after Katrina.

Big Tex Choice Award Winners Named. The Armadillo (some sort of cookie butter ice cream sandwich) won for Best Taste Sweet, and Deep-Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls won both Best Taste Savory and Most Creative. You can try those and the other finalists when the State Fair opens on September 24.

FC Dallas Wins a Wild One Over Austin FC. FCD scored all five of its goals in the first 53 minutes, with Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi knocking in two apiece, before watching Austin pull two back in the second half. But they hung on for a 5-3 win and are now a point out of the playoffs.