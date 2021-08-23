Leading Off (08/23/2021)

Almost Half of North Texas ICU Patients Have COVID. The exact percentage is 48.79. Related: there are only 53 staffed ICU beds available in the area. That is … not a ton. Get vaccinated, mask up, be smart. Please.

Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested After Hitting Another Car, a Pedestrian, and a Police Horse, and Then Running. The suspect is 25-year-old Adonis Hartfield, and he’s been charged with [deep breath] intoxication assault with a vehicle–serious bodily injury; accident involving serious bodily injury; accident investigation/damage to a vehicle; possession of marijuana; and a traffic violation. The full Grand Theft Auto package here. I don’t know where hitting the police horse is among these charges.

It’s Still Summer. Sunny and hot all week.

Sports Roundup! Dak Prescott is on track to start Week 1. FC Dallas drew with in-state rivals the Houston Dynamo. Rangers-Red Sox series finale was postponed due to the hurricane and pushed until tonight. That has been your sports roundup.