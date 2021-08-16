Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (08/16/2021)

To take you behind the curtain, I'm writing this while watching 2003's The Italian Job, a sneaky inclusion in the "Mark Wahlberg is smart" genre.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner August 16, 2021 6:13 am

Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Judge Clay Jenkins’ Mask Mandate, Pending Hearing. But last night, Jenkins said the order will stay in effect, just with penalties for noncompliant businesses removed. So it’s not really a mandate, I guess, but more like a strong suggestion. Dallas County has a hearing scheduled for August 24. Regardless of who is saying what, maybe just consider wearing a mask on your own. Oh, and get vaccinated. And don’t complain about any of it on, let’s say, Nextdoor.

DISD Will Continue Masking Up, Despite Ruling. Supernintendo (I guess someone doesn’t like light Simpsons jokes) Superintendent Mike Hinojosa says he doesn’t believe the Supreme Court decision applies to the school district. As the parent of a child who started his senior year of high school today, after having the last two years absolutely kicked in the jeans, I’d make him dress like Mavs Man every day if it meant he got a somewhat regular final year, and if you screw it up for him, there will be hell to pay.

The Lambda Variant Is Here. In case you missed it.

J.J. Barea Is Back With the Mavs. As coach, or something. Not a huge surprise, but good to see.

