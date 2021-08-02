Leading Off (08/02/2021)

Mask Mandate in Place at Dallas County Courthouses Starting Today. That goes for George Allen, Frank Crowley, and Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, on order from Administrative District Judge Maricela Moore.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Employee Arrested for Faking COVID. Why did William Carter allegedly say that he, his wife, and his daughter all contracted COVID? To get time off (which he used to go to a waterpark resort in Round Rock, so I mean, dream a little bigger) and, according to him, “Greed, I guess.” He was arrested Friday. I want to be madder at this than I actually am.

Luka Doncic and Slovenian National Team Play Germany Tonight. He made it through his toughest game yet, against Spain, and now he’s 16-0 with the Slovenian senior squad. The game tonight is at 8 p.m. If everything breaks right, Slovenia will face the United States in the gold medal game. Who will I be rooting for? Well, I have already been referring to Slovenia as “we” around the house, so it’s pretty straightforward, I think. Semi-related: NBA free agency starts today, so hopefully by the time you get to the office, the Mavs will have made a move or two. At this point, I’ll be happy if they just keep Tim Hardaway Jr.

It Was Hot as Heck Yesterday and Then It Rained (And Hailed in Some Places). My son and I went to play tennis around 11 a.m. and we were both so sweaty I looked like I had jumped in the nearby lake. Like, so throughly wet I didn’t even look wet. So when we got home, I left the windows open. I didn’t think it would rain and, when it did, I totally forgot I had left the windows down, because I spent the afternoon napping and watching Ted Lasso and reading a Bud Shrake novel and napping a little more. I had to go out last night and somehow the seats were only a little wet. So, to answer the question I posed in the subhead of this post: I guess sometimes I win.