Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Still ink-stained: Heaberlin worked at the Star-Telegram and now lives in Grapevine. Jill Johnson

Books

Julia Heaberlin Wins Statewide Award for Fiction

Take THAT, you troublesome words! Julia totally pwned you!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 24, 2021 1:24 pm

You probably recognize Julia Heaberlin’s name. Every year she contributes a great story to our microfiction issue. Once upon a time, Julia was my boss and made me cry at work, a story I like to tell. So it is with delight that I share the news from last week that Julia’s novel We Are All the Same in the Dark won a major accolade. The Writers’ League of Texas, the largest literary arts organization in the state, gave it the top award for general fiction. As it happens, Julia wrote for D Magazine about her research for the novel, which involved meeting a local guy who is one of the world’s foremost makers of prosthetic eyes.

That’s a lot of links. You won’t be disappointed if you follow them all.

Cheers to Julia!

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments