Julia Heaberlin Wins Statewide Award for Fiction

You probably recognize Julia Heaberlin’s name. Every year she contributes a great story to our microfiction issue. Once upon a time, Julia was my boss and made me cry at work, a story I like to tell. So it is with delight that I share the news from last week that Julia’s novel We Are All the Same in the Dark won a major accolade. The Writers’ League of Texas, the largest literary arts organization in the state, gave it the top award for general fiction. As it happens, Julia wrote for D Magazine about her research for the novel, which involved meeting a local guy who is one of the world’s foremost makers of prosthetic eyes.

That’s a lot of links. You won’t be disappointed if you follow them all.

Cheers to Julia!