‘If We Don’t Have Rules We Have Anarchy’: Southwest Pilot Asks Passengers to Please Just Wear the Mask

This reminder for us all to behave ourselves during air travel comes courtesy of a Southwest Airlines pilot who must be as sick as anybody of unruly passengers disrupting flights over airlines’ mask rules.

Southwest Airlines pilot is fed up with misbehaving passengers, and how his flight crew has been treated, so he steps out of the cockpit and gives the passengers a little lecture before takeoff. pic.twitter.com/bQdff3qcGb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 3, 2021

This guy’s good. He’s got jokes. He’s got wisdom. And he’s got the authority that comes with wearing “polyester pants and a short sleeve dress shirt” and keeping a 300-ton aircraft in the sky. We should listen to him.

He knows you don’t like masks. He doesn’t like them either. And yet, “We have to wear them. It’s a rule. It’s not a political statement. It’s not me taking your rights away. It’s not me asserting my will on you, etc. All the rhetoric that I hear, I don’t want to hear it anymore. I get it. It’s just a rule and if we don’t have rules we have anarchy.”