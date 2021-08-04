Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

‘If We Don’t Have Rules We Have Anarchy’: Southwest Pilot Asks Passengers to Please Just Wear the Mask

‘It’s a rule. It’s not a political statement. It’s not me taking your rights away. It’s not me asserting my will on you.’

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner August 4, 2021 9:53 am

This reminder for us all to behave ourselves during air travel comes courtesy of a Southwest Airlines pilot who must be as sick as anybody of unruly passengers disrupting flights over airlines’ mask rules.

This guy’s good. He’s got jokes. He’s got wisdom. And he’s got the authority that comes with wearing “polyester pants and a short sleeve dress shirt” and keeping a 300-ton aircraft in the sky. We should listen to him.

He knows you don’t like masks. He doesn’t like them either. And yet, “We have to wear them. It’s a rule. It’s not a political statement. It’s not me taking your rights away. It’s not me asserting my will on you, etc. All the rhetoric that I hear, I don’t want to hear it anymore. I get it. It’s just a rule and if we don’t have rules we have anarchy.”

