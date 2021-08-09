Dallas ISD Will Require Masks Despite Governor’s Order

Dallas ISD says that starting tomorrow, it will temporarily require “all staff, students, and visitors” to wear a mask on school district campuses. That goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, issued in May, preventing schools from imposing such a mask mandate.

It’s unclear what Abbott might or can do about the state’s second biggest school district disregarding his order. (The fine for violating his order is a measly $1,000.) Houston ISD, the state’s other biggest school district, is set to vote on its own mask mandate this week. School officials in both districts are responding to spiking hospitalization rates driven by the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Children under 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state education agency has also said it won’t help school districts pay for virtual instruction, but Dallas ISD is also considering bringing back online learning for the fall semester, NBC DFW reported last week.

In a news release, Dallas ISD says the governor’s order “does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students.”

More from the school district: