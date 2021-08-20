Dallas Has the Money to Help Curb Homelessness. Does It Have the Will?

Last year around this time, some activists wanted Dallas city leaders to “defund” the police. Mayor Eric Johnson wanted his colleagues to “defund” the salaries of top city employees.

Ultimately, nobody defunded much of anything at all.

It’s budget season again in Dallas, and now the talk is even further away from defunding. City Council members are instead shaping a $4.35 billion spending plan (up $500 million from last year) that calls for hiring 250 new police officers in the months ahead.

The city is also deciding how to spend $355 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus intended to spur recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. These numbers are far from final, but City Council members got a look this week at where all that COVID cash might go, including:

$120 million to shore up the general budget and help pay for everything from new police cars to traffic signals.

$43 million for broadband infrastructure.

$19 million for COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs.

$37 million to expand wastewater service throughout the city.

City Council members will also decide whether to kick $25 million of those federal dollars toward a rapid rehousing initiative intended to curb homelessness. This initiative is being led by the nonprofit Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, with Dallas County and other cities also set to contribute money and housing vouchers.

MDHA, the region’s most important homelessness services coordinator, just named a new CEO, Joli Robinson, to help lead this undertaking. The initiative, specifically, would see 600 people given vouchers for permanent supportive housing. Another 2,000 people would have their rent paid for a year while social workers help them become self-sustaining.

The stimulus funds “presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something really, really big to tackle this problem,” MDHA Chair Peter Brodsky told me earlier this summer. “Because it is a very expensive problem to tackle. In ordinary budgets, there just isn’t the money.”

Dallas now has the money. But that’s not all it needs to curb homelessness.

At a budget briefing on Wednesday, some City Council members were critical of aspects of the rapid rehousing initiative. Far North Dallas Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn said she supported spending the money on homelessness, but questioned whether this particular initiative was sustainable long-term.

“You want to take people who are in a shelter and move them into rapid rehousing,” Mendelsohn said. “And your idea is that the people who are in encampments and who are downtown, you’re going to somehow get them into shelter. And my question is ‘Do you think that the people in encampments and who are downtown living want to go into a shelter and are willing to?’”

Councilman Paul Ridley referred to news reports that migrant families from the Texas border were arriving in Dallas on buses chartered by the city of Laredo.

“Yesterday we all received an email that the city of Laredo was sending two busloads of illegal immigrants to Dallas to offload them on our good auspices,” said Ridley, who represents parts of downtown, Uptown, and East Dallas. “What is to prevent other cities on learning of this rapid rehousing program from sending busloads of their homeless to Dallas to eliminate their situation at our expense? And what can we do to serve our local homeless rather than those of other cities from some distance who are offloaded on us?”

If parts of that quote raised your eyebrows, you’re not alone.

“There were some comments made today about the homeless from different folks that left me a little bewildered,” West Dallas Councilman Omar Narvaez said.

“Dallas is supposed to be a welcoming city, regardless of if you are undocumented, if you’re homeless, if you’re the CEO of a trillion dollar company, Dallas welcomes everybody,” he continued. “And I get it that it’s hard. And it’s hard to think about these dollars because we’ve never had this opportunity before.”

The moment someone is here in Dallas, Narvaez said, they’re a Dallasite.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance for us to do something different, because the way we’ve been doing it for the last 15 to 20 years…hasn’t worked,” Narvaez said. “It’s been a failure.”

Budget discussions will continue through Sept. 22, when the city is set to adopt a final plan.

*A version of this story appeared earlier this week in the LeadingOff newsletter.