Dallas College Offers Students Cash For Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

This week, we already saw the stick. Texas Instruments said it was giving employees until Oct. 29 to get the COVID-19 vaccine or find a new job. Today, the carrot: Dallas College says it will offer students $200 for getting vaccinated. Vaccinated employees can get $500.

All part-time and full-time students are eligible if they get fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. If they’ve already been vaccinated, they can still get paid, according to the community college system. They just have to submit proof of vaccination by the college’s deadline. Same goes for employees.

A Dallas College spokesman says the money for these vaccine incentives comes from funding in the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus package passed to spur recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine clinics will set up at Dallas College campuses next Monday.

“We strongly believe that the more people we have vaccinated, the quicker we can emerge from the shadow of COVID-19,” Dallas College Chancellor Joe May said in a press release. “Broadening vaccine incentives to our students, who can get vaccinated on campus during the normal course of their day and quickly collect their incentives, will help make our campus environments safer for the in-person learning that was made practically impossible early in the pandemic.”