Cheerful Response to a PR Professional: ‘We Don’t Do Editorial Insertions!’

As I wrote earlier this week when I launched this series, there’s too much snark and negativity in the world today. This post is intended to be neither. But I get a lot of unfocused email from PR people, and I can’t personally respond to each and every missive. So I’m doing it here, on FrontBurner, publicly, in the interest of saving time.

Here’s today’s email from a PR professional. My response follows.

Hi Tim ! [name redacted] here, writing from one of the fastest-growing SEO agencies in New York. Hope this email finds you well! I was wondering if you offer any form of advertising on your website dmagazine.com – such as paid guest posts, editorial insertions, etc? In case you don’t, would you be open to a link exchange partnership? Hoping to hear from you,

I’m excited to hear back from you! Best,

Your email has found me feeling a bit logy, actually. Last night I got a booster shot for my vaccine. HIPAA prevents me from detailing my particular health issue that made me a candidate for the shot and from telling you about the pharmacy I went to with the lax procedures. But anyway, not feeling tip top today!

That’s awesome to hear about the speed of the growth of your SEO agency. I hope it continues!

As you can tell from a simple search, I’m the editor of D Magazine, which means I don’t work in advertising. Sales people work in advertising. And we definitely offer multiple forms of advertising on our website. You should contact someone in sales.

Now then. About “editorial insertions.” That right there is an interesting proposition. I myself have no issues with editorial insertions. Ownership sees things differently, though. So for the time being, we are steering clear of any insertions, editorial-wise.

Link exchange partnerships suck. No offense!

I hope this response has fulfilled all your hopes of hearing back from me and not dampened your excitement. Have a blessed weekend!