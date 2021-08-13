AT&T Becomes Latest Dallas Employer to Mandate Vaccines for Some Employees

AT&T will begin requiring management to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making it by my count the largest Dallas-based employer (non-healthcare bracket) to mandate the jab for some of its workers. Managers must be vaccinated before entering a “work location,” according to a memo the company circulated Thursday. They have until Oct. 11. There are some exemptions, including for employees who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.

The requirement doesn’t apply to unionized employees, but AT&T told the Wall Street Journal that it is talking things over with union reps. The company is also requiring essentially all of its employees to wear face masks.

The move follows Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order this week that requires public-facing businesses to enforce mask policies, as the delta variant of COVID-19 fills hospitals with patients across North Texas. Area colleges and universities are among the institutions that have had to adjust their policies as we head into the second autumn of COVID-19. Dallas College and SMU both brought back mask requirements this week as well.

It remains to be seen whether other area employers will follow AT&T’s lead here. Following the news that United Airlines would require its employees to be vaccinated, Southwest and American Airlines reiterated this week that they will be sticking with strong encouragement and other incentives to encourage workers to get the jab.